Kunto Aji announces headlining show in Malaysia’s Dewan Philharmonik Petronas this August

Indonesian singer-songwriter Kunto Aji has announced a headlining show in Malaysia’s Dewan Philharmonik Petronas this August.

Kunto Aji will perform at the home of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra on August 19, where he is set to play the entirety of his 2018 album ‘Mantra Mantra’ live. Tickets for the concert are now available starting at MYR225 for the Platinum tier and MYR325 for the Diamond tier.

A meet and greet package is also available for MYR525 that includes exclusive seating in the best spots in the auditorium to watch the concert. Get your tickets here.

Kunto Aji recently released the single ‘Salam Pada Rindu’ on July 21. The single was his first solo original release since the 2020 single ‘Selaras’. The singer has been involved with several collaborations since the release of ‘Selaras’ however, teaming up with fellow Indonesian artists Sal Priadi and Sisca Saras in January last year to release new covers of classic songs by the late Indonesian icon, Didi Kempot.

The project was a part of Netflix’s promotions for the romantic comedy Sobat Ambyar, which saw Kunto Aji covering Didi Kempot’s ‘Pamer Bojo’.

Later that year, he appeared alongside Indonesian singer-songwriters Sal Priadi and Nadin Amizah in a new musical film titled Limina | Limen. The 45-minute film combined music, theatre, and dance choreography to tell a story about loss and helplessness inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. He sang the song ‘Rehat’ (‘Rest’), which was one of five songs performed by the three participating musicians that progress the plot.

Kunto Aji is set to appear at Indonesian music festival The Sounds Project this August, performing alongside American indie-pop band The Walters and UK indie rockers Furs, as well as Indonesian acts Yura Yunita, .Feast, Efek Rumah Kaca, Isyana Sarasvati, Nidji, Hindia, Danilla Riyadi and more.