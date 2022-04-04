Kwon Eun-bi returns with futuristic music video for new single ‘Glitch’

Former IZ*ONE leader Kwon Eun-bi has made her comeback with a brand-new solo single ‘Glitch’, from her sophomore mini-album ‘Color’.

In the gorgeous new visual, the idol dons a series of extravagant gowns as she runs through a deserted city, her surroundings glitching in and out of existence. Later, accompanied by backup dancers, she dances to the song’s sharp choreography, which incorporates elements of vogueing.

“I come and go, like a glitch / Stealin’ and getting people crazy, I’m that snitch / And move it like a glitch,” she sings in the chorus. In addition to ‘Glitch’, the newly-released ‘Color’ includes five other new songs and marks the singer’s first official comeback since she made her solo debut with ‘Open’ last August.

“My new title track ‘Glitch’ has the meaning that even though I’m incomplete and flawed, even that side of me is charming, and I still have confidence in myself,” Kwon told The Star magazine in a recent interview, as translated by Soompi.

The singer, who had been the leader of Japanese-Korean girl group IZ*ONE prior to her solo debut, also looked back on her time with the 12-member act. “They’re like my family,” she shared. “When I don’t see them, I miss them, and when I’m alone, I think about them.”

In related news, former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura has been officially revealed as the first member of Source Music’s upcoming girl group, LE SSERAFIM, through a stunning new introduction video earlier today. The six-member act, which is also set to include ex-IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae-won, will be revealing its lineup throughout the week.