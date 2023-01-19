Kygo to perform headlining Jakarta concert this March

Norwegian producer and DJ Kygo will be returning to Jakarta, Indonesia for a headlining concert this March.

The concert – set to take place on March 17 at Sunset Beach, Beach City International Stadium – was announced via promoter Sound Rhythm on social media on January 18. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday (January 21) at 10AM local time via www.kygoinjakarta.com when the website goes live.

Tickets will cost IDR1million for VIP Standing passes and IDR800,00 for GA Standing. A VVIP Sofa section has also been indicated on the venue plan, though prices have not been announced. VVIP Sofa seats will have to be reserved via the event’s official website.

Also announced were the show’s supporting acts Frank Walker, Winky Wiryawan, Devarra and Thincut.

Kygo most recently released his fifth studio album ‘Thrill of the Chase’ in November. The record features lead singles ‘Woke Up in Love’ with Calum Scott and ‘Fever’ featuring Lukas Graham.

The Jakarta concert will mark Kygo’s return to Southeast Asia for the first time in over four years. He last performed in the region in November 2018 as part of an Australia and Asia stadium tour that also took him to Bangkok, Manila, Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore.

Kygo’s concert announcement comes just a day after it was revealed that fellow producer Skrillex will be performing at the Dragonfly club in Jakarta on January 25. Skrillex has released three songs in 2023 so far, the most recent being ‘Leave Me Like This’ featuring Bobby Raps.