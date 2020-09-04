Kyla, Haneri, Valentina Ploy among 14 Southeast Asian singers on charity single, ‘Heal’

ABS-CBN Music International (AMI) has announced a new charity single, titled ‘Heal’, which will feature 14 female vocalists from across Southeast Asia.

The track, which is set to release on September 11, is a “message of hope” from the all-female ensemble. The track is part of the #StreamToDonate project, with all involved artists donating their fees and royalties to ABS-CBN’s Bridge of Love fund-raising program. The charity program seeks to provide relief to Filipinos who have lost their sources of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Heal’ will feature 14 female artists from the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Representing Indonesia is R&B singer and Indonesian Idol 2007 winner Rinni Wulandari, as well two-time Anugerak Musik Indonesia winner Yura Yunita.

Malaysian talent on ‘Heal’ include girl group DOLLA and pop singer Shalma Eliana. As is to be expected from an ABS-CBN collaboration, the Philippines is most strongly represented with seven artists: Jayda, Jona, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Lesha, Moira Dela Torre and Xela.

The two Singaporean artists on ‘Heal’ are Haneri and Haven. And last but not least, Thailand’s Valentina Ploy wraps up the roster.

The track was also composed by ABS-CBN Music Creative Director Jonathan Manalo (who oversaw the single’s production), Tarsier Records founder Moophs, and Alex Godinez aka Xela.

To pre-save the song before it drops on various digital streaming platforms on Friday, September 11, click here.