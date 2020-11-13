Kylie Minogue leads a star-studded new Oasis cover which is set to feature on tonight’s (November 13) edition of Children In Need – listen below.

The version, first broadcast on this morning’s Zoe Ball breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, sees Kylie taking on the Gallagher brothers’ 2006 hit ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ with some famous friends.

Joining the singer on the new version are the likes of Cher, Nile Rodgers and Bryan Adams. Gregory Porter, Lenny Kravitz and Paloma Faith also take part in the star-studded cover. Listen to it below.

Tonight’s edition of Children In Need will be hosted by former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, alongside ex-footballer Alex Scott and comedians Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan.

The ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ cover will be broadcast on tonight’s show, which airs from 7pm GMT on BBC One.