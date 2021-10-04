Kylie Minogue announced as Album Day Ambassador, confirms ‘Fever’ reissue

Kylie Minogue has been named an Album Day Ambassador for 2021, and she’s also confirmed that she’s reissuing her ‘Fever’ album to mark its 20th anniversary.

The pop icon – who released her most recent album ‘Disco’ last year – is one of five women who have been chosen to be National Album Day ambassadors alongside Laura Mvula, Ray BLK, Joy Crookes and Sharleen Spiteri of Texas.

Taking place Oct 16 and presented in conjunction with BBC Sounds and Bowers & Wilkins, National Album Day’s theme this year is: “Celebrating Women In Music”.

“I’m so proud to be a part of National Album Day alongside such amazing, inspirational female artists!” Minogue said of the honour.

The ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ hitmaker is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of her classic eighth studio album ‘Fever’ – which was released on October 1, 2001 – with multiple format reissues.

The limited-edition releases will be released on white vinyl, including a unique print; the new edition will also be available on a frosted recycled clear cassette. A silver vinyl format and a range of bespoke ‘Fever’ merchandise will also be available for purchase exclusively from Minogue’s official website.

The ‘Fever’ anniversary reissues will be available on October 15 in the UK and Australia, and the rest of the world on November 19. Fans can pre-order them here.

Upon its release, ‘Fever’ topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, and was named Best International Album at the 2002 BRIT Awards. It also achieved huge success in the US, where it reached Number Three on the Billboard chart; eventually it would be certified 5x platinum in the UK and 7x platinum in Australia.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has confirmed in a recent interview that Kylie Minogue will appear on his forthcoming album.

Speaking to Australian radio host Ash London, Sheeran confirmed that Minogue, as well as beloved Australian musician Jimmy Barnes, provide backing vocals on a yet-to-be-released track.