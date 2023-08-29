Kylie Minogue announces ‘An Audience With’ London show at The Royal Albert Hall

Kylie Minogue has announced An Audience With show at The Royal Albert Hall in London this December.

The Australian pop icon will perform for the ITV special on December 1, featuring a selection of greatest hits and songs from her new album ‘Tension’, out September 22.

The venue has also teased surprise collaborations and questions from the “celebrity audience of friends, personal heroes, actors, musicians, artists, sportsmen and women”.

“I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience with at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall!” Minogue said in a statement.

“I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all.”

ITV has shared that An Audience With Kylie will be coming later this year to ITV1 and ITVX but has not specified an air date yet.

Priority booking for Friends & Patrons opens 10am BST on September 6, while general sale tickets go live at 10am BST on September 8 from here.

The ‘Padam Padam’ star previously hosted An Audience With in 2001, during which she performed ‘Especially For You’ with Kermit The Frog.

The singer’s An Audience With at the prestigious London venue follows Adele’s show at the London Palladium in November 2021, during which she answered questions from a host of stars including Emma Thompson and Samuel L Jackson.

Minogue’s announcement comes shortly after she added 10 new shows to her upcoming Las Vegas residency following an “overwhelming response” from fans.

Her May lead single ‘Padam Padam’ has been a runaway hit, becoming her first UK Top 10 song in 12 years.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue shared in a press release upon the single’s release. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme,’ it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Elsewhere, Minogue recently spoke about her “love” of indie bands and said she’d most like to collaborate with The Killers.