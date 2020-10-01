Kylie Minogue explains how she silences self-doubt and criticism

Ahead of her 15th studio album’s release, Kylie Minogue has opened up about how she deals with scrutiny and self-doubt.

In an interview with Metro, the veteran performer said that she “can’t always shut [the haters] out”, despite her enduring career.

“I think it’s a common part of being an artist or performer,” Minogue said.

“Doubt can creep in and maybe that’s one of the reasons why I want to keep going.”

Minogue added that “[going] to bed with songs going around my head” helps her to combat criticism.

“I don’t know if I do shut it out but I try,” she said.

“I don’t know what the difference is but making my own noise can cancel it out.”

Minogue’s new album, ‘Disco’, hits shelves on November 6. ‘Disco’ will be Minogue’s first record since 2018’s ‘Golden’.

The pop icon has shared two singles from ‘Disco’ in the lead-up to its release. The most recent of those tracks, ‘Magic’, dropped on September 25, accompanied by a Sophie Muller-directed clip.

The album’s first single, ‘Say Something’, arrived in late July. She performed the song live for the first time on a September episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In April, Minogue was one of a handful of artists and performers to contribute to a video thanking frontline healthcare workers. Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stormzy, Daniel Craig and a handful of others also expressed their gratitude in the clip.