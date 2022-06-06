Kylie Minogue joins Coldplay for ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ at New Jersey show

Kylie Minogue joined Coldplay this weekend for a rendition of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ – check the performance out below.

Coldplay were playing the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday night (June 4) as part of their ongoing ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

During the show Kylie joined the band for an acoustic version of her 2005 hit, which they’d performed together previously at Glastonbury 2019 when she played the Legends’ Slot.

“Thank you Kylie Minogue for letting us be your backing band,” Coldplay wrote on Twitter alongside footage of the performance. “We love you.”

Kylie then added: “Thank you Coldplay for a beautiful, joy filled night! Love you always!!!!”

Coldplay’s 2022 world stadium tour comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability. It began with a gig at the Estadio Nacional in the Costa Rican capital San Jose on March 18.

In May, the band launched a special app to accompany their world tour to help their fans plan low-carbon and sustainable travel routes to and from their shows.

Elsewhere, the band were among a number of high-profile names that signed an open letter last month urging world leaders to take action on the pressing affairs of extreme poverty and climate change.

Last week, the band announced the acts that will be supporting them on the UK and European run of the ‘Music For The Spheres’ tour. H.E.R. and London Grammar were previously announced as special guests on the tour, alternating dates across Europe and the UK.

Now, Alli Neumann, Gaumar, Griff, Ibibio Sound Machine, Laura Mvula, Lous And The Yakuza, Mery Spolsky, Nina Nesbitt and Zoe Wees have been added as opening acts.

See the full list of 2022 dates below.

JUNE

11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium*

JULY

02 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

03 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

08 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy*

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin^

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin*

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

AUGUST

05 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

06 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 2022

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar