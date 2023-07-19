Kylie Minogue set to appear in upcoming Hit Factory musical

Kylie Minogue has announced that she will be appearing in an upcoming musical based on songs produced by The Hit Factory.

As The Hit Factory, Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman dominated the ’80s pop scene by writing a slew of Number Ones singles – penning and producing 25 hits for the ex-Australian soap star-turned-singer, including her first chart-topper ‘I Should Be So Lucky’.

I Should Be So Lucky: The Scott Aitken Waterman Musical is written and directed by Debbie Isitt, who has woven all 25 songs they wrote for Minogue to tell the story of a young couple called Ella and Nathan who are set to be wed when things suddenly go awry. Minogue will “digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.”

“I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, I Should Be So Lucky,” said Minogue. “It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show. Let’s enjoy the magic all over again!”

Scott, Aitken and Waterman added: “[They] are thrilled to be part of this wonderful new adventure. To see our songs take on a new life in the world of musical theatre and working on a collaboration with Debbie Isitt and her talented team is so exciting and very special.”

The musical’s world premiere will take place at the Manchester Opera House on November 2 this year before going on a nationwide tour. You can find any available tickets here and check out the tour dates below.

The’I Should Be So Lucky: The Scott Aitken Waterman musical’ tour dates are:

2023

November 2 – 25: Manchester, Opera House

November 27 – December 2: Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

December 4 – 9: Plymouth, Theatre Royal

December 12 – 30: Leeds, Grand Theatre & Opera House

December 8 – January 13: Dartford, Orchard Theatre

2024

January 16 – 20: Sheffield, Lyceum

January 23 – 27: Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

January 29 – February 3: New Wimbledon Theatre

February 5 – 10: New Oxford Theatre

February 12 – 17: Glasgow, King’s Theatre

February 19 – 24: Hull, New Theatre

February 5 – March 9: Milton Keynes Theatre

March 11 – 16: Southend, Cliffs Pavillion

March 18 – 23: Woking, New Victoria Theatre

March 25 – 30: Bromley, Churchill Theatre

April 1 – 6: Birmingham, The Alexandra

April 9 – 13: Bristol Hippodrome

April 15 – 20: Liverpool Empire

April 22 – 27: Sunderland Empire

April 30 April – May 4: Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

In other news, Kylie Minogue will be releasing her 16th studio album ‘Tension’ on September 22 via Darenote / BMG – with a huge 2024 tour and potential Madonna collaboration also teased. There is also speculation that the pop icon will have a residency in Las Vegas as she mentioned she could “very possibly” have her own slot.