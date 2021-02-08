KZ Tandingan and Rico Blanco to perform Manila drive-in concert for Valentine’s Day

Filipino musicians KZ Tandingan and Rico Blanco will be performing at a drive-in concert in metropolitan Manila this weekend

The concert, dubbed Love Street to celebrate Valentine’s Day, is touted as the first drive-in concert to take place in metro Manila. It will take place on Saturday (February 13) at the 30th Street open parking carpark. Per ABS-CBN, the carpark will be transformed into “a big concert ground with vibrant lights and a cool stage with giant LED screens”.

Attendees are required to follow the safety guidelines, and will not be allowed to leave their cars and mingle with other concert-goers. Admission will be limited to four people per car.

Attendees will be able to tune in to the concert via Q Radio 105.1 for professionally recorded soundbooth audio. The show will also be live-streamed on BGC’s official Facebook page for those viewing at home.

Tickets to the drive-in concert can be attained through the exchanging of single or accumulated receipts worth P2,500 from participating Bonifacio High Street establishments at One Bonifacio High Street’s concierge booth. The receipts have to be dated between February 4 and February 12.

KZ Tandingan most recently performed at the sixth Wish Music Awards in Quezon City last month. In early October last year, Tandingan revealed her marriage to fellow musician TJ Monterde in the music video for ‘Can’t Wait To Say I Do’.

On the other hand, Rico Blanco performed for an online fundraiser concert for typhoon relief last November alongside Zild and other acts from the Balcony Entertainment label.