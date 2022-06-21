KZ Tandingan, Ez Mil, Darren Espanto and more to perform for 1MX in London this July

International Filipino music festival 1MX has announced the lineup for its London event this July.

Scheduled to take place at the Apps Court Farm in London on July 30, the festival will feature performances from the likes of KZ Tandingan, Bamboo, Darren Espanto, Ez Mil, Angela Ken, Sab and Jeremy G.

UK-based Filipino singer-songwriters Jon Guelas and Tara Flanagan will also perform alongside Filipino-Jamaican rapper Clencha. Check out the complete lineup for 1MX London 2022 below.

Tickets are currently on sale with General Admission passes going for £21.68. VIP passes run for £52.40 and will include access to a VIP lounge, a photo-op with 1MX performers and a shuttle service to the venue with express entry. Get your tickets here.

The July event will mark the 1MX festival’s first trip to the UK. 1MX got its debut in 2017 in Dubai before hosting the festival in Abu Dhabi the following year. 2019 saw two concurrent 1MX events in Singapore and Manila before returning to Dubai and Manila last year for a concurrent hybrid event amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Past performers for 1MX include Ben&Ben, Jayda, Moira Dela Torre, BGYO, BINI, Rico Blanco, Inigo Pascual and more.

The performance lineup for 1MX London 2022 is:

KZ Tandingan

Bamboo

Ez Mil

Darren Espanto

Angela Ken

Jeremy G

Sab

Jon Guelas

Tara Flanagan

Clencha