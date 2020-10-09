KZ Tandingan reveals she’s married in ‘Can’t Wait To Say I Do’ music video

Filipino singer-songwriter KZ Tandingan has released a music video for the brand-new song ‘Can’t Wait To Say I Do’ – in which she reveals she’s tied the knot with fellow musician TJ Monterde.

‘Can’t Wait To Say I Do’ fittingly features both Tandingan and Monterde on vocals, as they sing about getting married and beginning a new chapter in their lives.

It’s their second collaboration, following 2016’s ‘Ikaw At Ako Pa Rin’ off TJ Monterde’s self-titled album.

Advertisement

Check out the music video below.

The music video captures scenes of their wedding, which took place with a small audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The two also began the music video with a disclaimer that they – and their guests – had gone through multiple rounds of tests, isolations, and adhered strictly to the safety measures in place.

The closing minute of the music video features snippets of the couple’s wedding, including their first kiss. Following the release of the music video, KZ Tandingan took to Instagram to share more about the process.

“With only a handful of people and our families attending through zoom, we held our symbolic wedding under a 300 hundred-year-old Mango tree,” she wrote.

“Thankful for friends who went out of their way to do multiple testings, isolation, and travel to be with us on our special day,” she added. “Thankful for all these hard-working people who made sure our intimate dream wedding went smooth and, most importantly, safe”.

Advertisement

Check out the complete post below.