KZ Tandingan to sing Disney’s first-ever Filipino-language song for ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

KZ Tandingan will sing Disney’s first-ever Filipino-language song, titled ‘Gabay’, for the upcoming animated film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disney Studios Philippines made the announcement on social media on March 2, and said that the track “will be coming your way very soon”.

According to Tandingan, ‘Gabay’ will be released this Friday, March 5 – the day Raya and the Last Dragon premieres on Disney+ and in cinemas.

Asia's Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan will be lending her remarkable voice to an all-new song titled "Gabay" from Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. This first-ever Filipino-language track from Disney will be coming your way very soon. Abangan! #DisneyRayaPH pic.twitter.com/C9b2iO55GY — Disney Studios Philippines (@DisneyPH) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

‘Gabay’ joins Jhené Aiko’s recently released song ‘Lead The Way’ as the second original song by a contemporary artist announced for Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie’s soundtrack, which includes its score by James Newton Howard, was released last Friday.

Earlier today, Disney+ confirmed the price of Premier Access that Singaporean subscribers will need to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5.

After paying S$38.98, Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream the film from 4pm Singapore time and have unlimited access to it afterwards. Subscribers without Premier Access will be able to stream the film from June 4 onwards.

Advertisement

Raya and the Last Dragon centres on its titular protagonist, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, who embarks on a search for a legendary last dragon, voiced by Awkwafina, to unite the world of Kumandra, a fictional world inspired by various Southeast Asian cultures.