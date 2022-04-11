KZ Tandingan “won’t be a casualty of love” on new single, ‘Winning’

Filipino singer-songwriter KZ Tandingan has released an empowering new single, ’Winning’.

In a statement, Tandingan explained that the single, which was released on April 8, reminds listeners to “choose to win in life and fight for yourself” instead of wallowing after a bad breakup. “I won’t be a casualty of love / Caught behind enemy lines / Even when a diamond’s in the dust / A diamond’s still a diamond,” she sings on the track.

The single’s visualiser features the grainy, lo-fi aesthetic of tape-recorded video as Tandingan performs in a dark, moody room. Watch the visualiser for ‘Winning’ below.

The single also features a Tagalog verse written by Tandingan herself. It was produced by Grammy-nominated Filipino-American producer DJ Flict and co-written by Grammy-winning producer Phillip Fender, also known as TxTHEWAY.

‘Winning’ is Tandingan’s second single under Tarsier Records following the release of ‘11:59’ in November 2021. Tandingan had released the single ‘Dodong’ earlier last year in June, and was featured on the track ‘Sabel’ from Filipino indie-folk band Ben&Ben’s album ‘Pebble House, Vol 1: Kuwaderno’ in late August.

In March 2021, she was also featured on the soundtrack for Disney’s animated film Raya And The Last Dragon, where she sang Disney’s first-ever Filipino-language song ‘Gabay’. ‘Gabay’ was the second original song by a contemporary artist to be featured on the film’s soundtrack alongside Jhené Aiko’s ‘Lead The Way’.

In October 2020, Tandingan revealed her marriage to fellow Filipino artist TJ Monterde in the music video for her single ‘Can’t Wait To Say I Do’. The duo had previously collaborated on the track ‘Ikaw At Ako Pa Rin’ off TJ Monterde’s self-titled album in 2016.