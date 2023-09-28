L.S. Dunes defend using AI in new music video: “Love it or hate it, the choice is yours”

American post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes have released a statement about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their new music video for the song ‘Old Wounds’.

The video was created by generative art maker IAMMETHISISI, and a teaser for it was posted to the band’s social media on Tuesday (September 26). Upon receiving criticism for using generative AI, the band shared a statement to “clear some things up”.

“L.S. Dunes and its collective members have been longtime supporters and advocates of artists of all kinds,” the statement read. “Over the years, we have commissioned art pieces from well-known professional artists, unknown semi-professional artists, and fans of the band just starting out and creating things for fun.

“We have searched out these talented artists that inspire us from all walks of life and worked with them in a multitude of different ways, showcasing their work on as large a platform as we could provide.” they added.

The statement goes on to note that IAMMETHISISI’s art felt pertinent to the lyrical themes of ‘Old Wounds’, which is why they wanted to enlist the art maker to create the clip.

“The conversation surrounding generative art draws a parallel to that in many ways,” the band wrote. “It’s clear that our vision for this particular video has sparked a dialogue of opposing views, and got people thinking and talking and feeling without even seeing the entire video. Isn’t that what art should do?”

“Love it or hate it, the choice is yours – as it should be,” the statement concluded. “We know we aren’t going to please everyone all the time.”

‘Old Wounds’ is the second single released from the band – which is composed of members from My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Circa Survive and Coheed & Cambria – since their 2022 debut album ‘Past Lives’.

A previous single, ‘Grey Veins’, was also met with discourse surrounding its music video. Lawyers representing the toy company Lego allegedly called the band’s label, Fantasy Records, and requested they take down the clip due to its use of Lego figures. Guitarist Frank Iero responded directly, calling the company out on his own social media back in July.

The use of AI in the creation of art has remained a hot-button topic throughout 2023. Yesterday, Spotify founder Daniel Ek revealed that the company will not be banning music generated by AI on the platform.

Artists that have spoken out against AI include Hozier (who has considered striking in protest), Noel Gallagher (who called the creators of a fake Oasis album “fucking idiots”) and Nick Cave (who described it as “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”).

Some artists, however, are in favour of AI. This includes Grimes, who has given fans permission to use her voice on AI-created tracks, and Snoop Dogg, who voices a new AI chatbot for Meta named “Dungeon Master”.