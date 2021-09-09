LABOUM sign with new agency, to release new music soon

K-pop girl group LABOUM have signed with a new agency, and are gearing up to release new music.

Interpark Music Plus had announced via Sports Kyunghang that it had signed the quartet as its first girl group yesterday (September 8), while also confirming that the group are preparing for their first comeback under the new label.

The group are now in the midst of “picking up the pace” for preparations of their forthcoming project and are aiming to make a quick return as a four-member group, according to Interpark Music Plus, per Soompi. LABOUM currently consists of Solbin, ZN, Haein and Soyeon.

Interpark Music Plus is notably a subsidiary label of South Korean e-commerce giant Interpark, who launched the label in May this year in hopes to venture into the Korean music industry.

The news of LABOUM’s change of agency comes shortly after the group’s former leader Yujeong had announced via Instagram yesterday that she had opted to leave the group and their previous agency, Global H Media.

“There were many lonely and tiring times, and there were times that I didn’t take care of myself and felt that I couldn’t pull through, but I never regretted the path that I have walked until now,” the South Korean singer shared. Yujeong also gave special thanks to the group’s fanbase, Lattes, for “[cheering] us on without fail no matter what happened”.

LABOUM first made their debut in 2014 with single album ‘Petit Macaron’ in August that year. They went on to release two more extended plays, two studio albums and a handful of single albums throughout their now eight-year-career.