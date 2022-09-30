Lacuna Coil announce 2022 Asia tour hitting Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan

Lacuna Coil have announced an Asia tour that will take them to the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan in December after they perform in Australia – find the full list of dates below.

The Italian metal band announced today (September 30) that after playing in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for Good Things festival this December, they will hop over to Manila, Colomadu (for Djavasphere Festival), Singapore and Tokyo.

“It’s been a long time coming but we’re ready to 🔥 RISE FROM THE DARK WITH YOU 🔥 Let’s make this EPIC!” they declared on social media. Find the full list of dates below and ticket information on Lacuna Coil’s official website.

Lacuna Coil appear to be the first act to confirm their involvement in Djavasphere Festival, a rock and metal festival taking place in Central Java on December 11.

Lacuna Coil have just ended a tour of the US. This Asia tour takes place a few months after the band release their new record ‘Comalies XX’ – which reworks songs from their 2022 album ‘Comalies’ – on October 14.

Lacuna Coil’s 2022 Asia tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Friday 9 – Manila, Philippines, Samsung Hall

Sunday 11 – Colomadu, Indonesia, Djavasphere Festival

Tuesday 13 – Singapore, Esplanade Annexe

Friday 16 – Tokyo, Japan, Stream Hall