Lady Gaga has announced another run of her ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in Las Vegas – see all the details below.

The ‘Chromatica’ singer will return to Sin City this spring for nine live concerts at the Park MGM hotel and casino. It comes after she performed a string of shows at the venue last October.

As announced yesterday (January 31), Gaga’s forthcoming stint is due to begin on April 14 and will run until May 1. Tickets go on general sale here this Friday (February 4) at 10am PT.

Advertisement

Fans can gain access to a pre-sale from 10am PT today (February 1) by signing up here.

According to a press release, Gaga’s 2022 ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency will see the star “celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook” while also showcasing her recent collaborative album with Tony Bennett, ‘Love For Sale’.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano 🎺🎼 Returning to Las Vegas this Spring at @ParkMGM’s Dolby Live!

Sign up to receive the Little Monsters pre-sale code at https://t.co/jnMYUgDoRu for early ticket access tomorrow ✨

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am PT 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9H247jrZHF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 31, 2022

Gaga kicked off her ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency in January 2019, shortly after she began her simultaneous ‘Enigma’ run in December 2018. The pop star consistently performed both residencies throughout 2019, with some of her planned 2020 dates being cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Lady Gaga’s upcoming ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency dates are as follows:

APRIL 2022

14 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

16 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

17 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

21 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

23 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

24 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

28 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

30 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas Advertisement MAY 2022

01 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas Meanwhile, Gaga and Tony Bennett’s joint record ‘Love For Sale’ is up for Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards 2022. The pair’s track ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’ is in the running for Record Of The Year as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In a review of ‘Love For Sale’, NME wrote: “Though they’re vastly different icons, from entirely different generations, it’s testament to their power that both artists find their own voices in such timeless classics.”