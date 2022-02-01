APRIL 2022
14 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas
16 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas
17 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas
21 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas
23 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas
24 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas
28 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas
30 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

MAY 2022
01 – Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Gaga and Tony Bennett’s joint record ‘Love For Sale’ is up for Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards 2022. The pair’s track ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’ is in the running for Record Of The Year as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.