Lady Gaga branded “hero” for rushing to help photographer on Oscars red carpet

Lady Gaga has been called a “hero” for checking if a photographer was OK after he fell on the red carpet ahead of the Oscars 2023 awards ceremony.

People on social media highlighted Gaga’s caring nature as she stopped making her way inside the Dolby Theater yesterday (March 12) and rushed to help the man to his feet on the carpet, the colour of which was rebranded to beige this year.

“Hero,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind.”

Another person added: “The way people react speaks volumes about who they are at their core.” You can watch the moment below.

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song for her track ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick). She lost out to Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for their song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ (from RRR).

Later in the night Gaga performed ‘Hold My Hand’ in a stripped-down look of black jeans, a grey t-shirt and little makeup. “I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” she said, introducing the song from a stool.

“It’s deeply personal for me and I think that we all need each other.

“We need a lot of love to walk through this life and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.” Watch footage of the performance below.

Before the performance she was wearing a sheer Versace gown.

“Lady Gaga is the first person I’ve ever seen at the Oscars literally wearing an outfit I own. Wouldn’t have bet on that,” one person tweeted about Gaga’s casual look, while another said: “@ladygaga just killed her performance at the Oscars and did it in the most low-key way possible. Like no big production, no dancers, no fancy outfit. Literally slayed it.”

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023 an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant went viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham. Jimmy Kimmel also addressed last year’s Will Smith slap in his opening monologue.

Everything Everywhere All At Once won big at the 95th Academy Awards, collecting seven awards. Among them were Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Directing, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and more. See the full list of Oscars winners here.

In other recent Gaga news, the singer-songwriter and actress has shared a first-look image of herself in character on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.