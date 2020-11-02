Lady Gaga claps back at Donald Trump campaign over press release slamming her and Joe Biden

Lady Gaga has called out president Donald Trump after he and his communications director criticised her affiliation with Joe Biden in a press release.

Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s communication director, called Biden “desperate” in a press release, after he enlisted Gaga to help him with his campaign in Pennsylvania, a key state in this election.

“Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga,” Murtaugh wrote.

Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry. pic.twitter.com/p5LqLFl4Dl — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

“This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.”

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves drilling into the earth and injecting chemicals, water and sand to release oil and gas inside, which can then be used as energy, though it can cause multiple types of pollution.

Lady Gaga, who is currently in Pennsylvania, took to Twitter to respond to both Trump and Murtaugh, saying she’s glad to be living in their heads “rent free”.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

In other political Gaga news, over the weekend the superstar revived some of her most famous outfits, including the Franc Fernandez-designed meat dress she wore at the 2010 VMA’s, in a video where she reminded her American fans to vote.

“The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you’re gonna live, this is gonna be your home,” she said.

“I’m telling you no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote.”