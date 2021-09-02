Lady Gaga dog walker addresses criticism that popstar faced when he was shot

Lady Gaga’s dog Walker Ryan Fischer has defended the musician after critics suggested she wasn’t supporting him.

It comes just months after Fischer was shot while walking the musician’s dogs back in February.

In Rolling Stone, Fischer opened up about a GoFundMe page he set up following the incident and an emotive video he posted alongside the page. Comments underneath the post which launched the page took aim at Gaga, with many saying she should provide Fischer with the funds he needed.

However, Fischer has now defended Gaga saying: “Everyone thought that I was setting a blame on someone, when it was all love. It’s what happens in trauma – all your loved ones, all your family, everyone: you feel alone. You don’t feel supported because this is your journey,” he said.

“I tried so hard. I tried to navigate that. I really did think about the wording. It’s a weird video and it’s a weird way to go about life. It’s not normal and I understood that. And I really did try to navigate it as best I could.”

Gaga called Fischer a “hero” after the shooting incident in February. Fischer was walking three of the pop star’s dogs when he was shot four times outside his home in West Hollywood.

Reports claimed that police found him conscious but barely breathing, before he was transported to hospital in a “grave” condition.

He spoke out for the first time after the incident in March, sharing gratitude for first responders and healthcare workers, as well as a deluge of well-wishes from Gaga’s fans.

He said he was expected to fully recover from his injuries. Later that month he revealed that he had part of his lung removed, saying: “Recovery isn’t a straight line.”