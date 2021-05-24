Lady Gaga given key to West Hollywood on 10th anniversary of ‘Born This Way’

Lady Gaga‘s 2011 album ‘Born This Way’ turned 10 on Sunday (May 23), and now she’s been honoured with the key to the city of West Hollywood for her work.

West Hollywood mayor Lindsey P. Horvath also declared May 23 ‘Born This Way Day’, and unveiled a street painting of the album’s title as a pride flag on Robertson Boulevard, tributing both the album and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Thank you for encouraging us to love ourselves and be proud!” Horvath told Gaga in a statement.

In footage shared online of the ceremony, Gaga told her fans that they’ve been “the motherfucking key to [her] heart”.

“I’ll honour this, I’ll cherish this and I promise that I’ll always be here for this day,” Gaga told a crowd of fans.

“To be here for this day, to celebrate with you, to feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you.”

In a separate statement on Twitter, Gaga revealed the name of the album was inspired by a gay black religious activist, Carl Bean.

“[He] preached, sung and wrote about being “Born This Way.” Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born,” Gaga wrote.

“Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all.”

‘Born This Way Day’ follows ‘Harvey Milk Day’ on May 22, with both being part of the LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations in the city. The celebrations run until the end of June.

The milestone comes after it was revealed that Gaga would be appearing in the forthcoming Friends special, alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, BTS and more.

There is also a remix version of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’ on the way, with Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX and Dorian Electra all reportedly involved.

Gaga has also recently opened up about her rape by an unnamed music producer, revealing that she fell pregnant on Prince Harry & Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ show, The Me You Can’t See.

“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years I was not the same girl,” she said.

“Even if I have a six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad.”