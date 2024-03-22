Lady Gaga is seemingly working on new music

Lady Gaga is teasing that she’s back in the studio working on new music.

Last night (March 21), Gaga took to Instagram to post a story that shows audio waves on computer screen and layers of music, teasing that she’s been back in the studio working on new material.

Shortly after, she posted another Instagram story in which she was sat by a guitar and a typewriter that had its pages blurred out.

Lady Gaga posted a new story on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ynY4qSmH0e — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 22, 2024

However, concrete information about new music have yet to be announced. This isn’t the first time that Gaga has teased working on new music.

Earlier this year, the singer-actress posted two photos in the studio – the first one of her standing in front of a microphone and a drum kit behind her. The second photo showed more of the room including a guitar and tambourine on the couch.

Her last release was her collaborative LP ‘Love For Sale‘ with the late Tony Bennett. In a three-star review, NME said: “These subtle touches liven up what might otherwise be a fairly wholesome covers record. Though they’re vastly different icons, from entirely different generations, it’s testament to their power that both artists find their own voices in such timeless classics.”

2020’s ‘Chromatica‘ was her last release as a solo artist. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that.”

The tease comes shortly after the singer announced her return to Las Vegas for her ‘Jazz & Piano’ 2024 summer residency this June. The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will play for an eight-night run at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency will kick off on June 19 and run through select dates until July 6. General ticket sales will commence on Saturday March 23 at 10am PT (1pm ET, 5pm GMT). Visit here to purchase tickets.

On the acting front, Lady Gaga is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux this October. The Joker sequel – which will reportedly musical elements – sees Joaquin Phoenix return as the titular villain, while Lady Gaga joins the franchise as Harley Quinn.