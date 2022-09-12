Lady Gaga’s LA Dodger Stadium show was filmed for mystery project

Lady Gaga’s concert at LA’s Dodger Stadium on Saturday (September 10) was filmed for a mystery project.

News that the gig was being filmed by 30 cameras pointed at the audience emerged after Gaga posted a thank you to her fans on her social media.

“52,000 people. Sold out. 30 cameras pointed at you and one take,” Gaga tweeted after the show, sharing a fan video of fireworks exploding over Dodger Stadium to wrap up her performance of her and Ariana Grande’s hit, ‘Rain On Me’.

Billboard reports that Gaga paused to thank the crowd for their patience in waiting for a stadium tour around an album (‘Chromatica‘, her sixth record) that came out more than two years ago.

52,000 people. Sold out. 30 cameras pointed at you and one take 🖤 #monster #ChromaticaBallLA

I LOVE YOU🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NbAQxMItj8 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 11, 2022

“We were supposed to do this show a long time ago and we had to cancel, so thank you for coming,” she said.

“Tonight, we don’t have to be home alone. Tonight, we don’t have to be standing so far from each other. But I think about all those nights that we wanted to kiss and touch and love each other, and we could not. Some people want to forget. I don’t think we should forget; I think we should remember all the bravery and all the kindness and all the courage. When I look around this stadium, at 52,000 people, I see a lot of courage, and I always want to remember us this way.”

Billboard added that it had contacted Gaga’s representatives for more information about what the concert was filmed for.

‘The Chromatica Ball’ summer stadium tour has two more US dates before wrapping: tomorrow (September 13) in Houston, Texas, and this Saturday (September 17) in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, last month Gaga was hit in the head by an object thrown by a crowd member during a show in Canada.

The incident occurred while the pop star was playing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on August 6 as part of her ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour.

Gaga was performing her recent Top Gun: Maverick track ‘Hold My Hand’ in the encore of the 22-song set when she was struck by what appeared to be some kind of stuffed toy. According to Stereogum, the item in question was a Dr Simi doll.