Lady Gaga set to perform live at the Grammys this weekend

Lady Gaga is set to join the line-up of live performers at this year’s Grammys.

The 2022 ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3).

Gaga, who has been nominated for five awards at this year’s Grammys, is the latest artist to be confirmed to be performing at the 2022 event.

The singer joins a line-up that already includes the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, John Legend and J Balvin with Maria Becerra.

Foo Fighters had also been set to perform live at this weekend’s ceremony, but the band have since cancelled their appearance, as well as all of their upcoming tour dates, following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week.

Speaking to Variety earlier this week, Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events, confirmed that the Grammys will honour Hawkins’ memory this weekend.

“We will honour his memory in some way,” Sussman said. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Lady Gaga will embark on her ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour of the UK, Europe and North America this summer. You can see her upcoming tour dates below, find any remaining UK tickets here, and North American tickets here.

July

17 – Merkur Spiel- Arena, Düsseldorf, Germany

21 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

24 – Stade de France, Paris, France

26 – GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands

29 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

30 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

August

6 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

8 – Nationals Park, Washington, DC

11 – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

15 – Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

19 – Fenway Park, Boston, MA

23 – Globe Life Field, Dallas, TX

26 – Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

September

8 – Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

10 – Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA