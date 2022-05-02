Listen to a snippet of Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ track, ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has shared a brief snippet of her upcoming Top Gun: Maverick song ‘Hold My Hand’ – check it out below.

The pop star announced the track last week, revealing that she had been working on it “for years”.

Due to arrive tomorrow (May 3), ‘Hold My Hand’ was produced by Gaga along with BloodPop and Benjamin Rice. It also features production and score music by Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer.

Gaga has now shared a 10-second clip of the single’s official video. In the snippet, we hear the singer deliver the line “I won’t let go ’til the end” ahead of a dramatic, thunderous drum break.

The accompanying black-and-white visuals find Gaga sitting beneath the wing of a plane in an aircraft hanger. Tune in here:

Speaking previously about her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, Gaga explained: “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realise the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.

“I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other – a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

Gaga went on to describe ‘Hold My Hand’ as “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time”, adding: “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3.”

Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas on May 27 after the project faced numerous delays, including some due to COVID restrictions. The film was initially scheduled for release on July 12, 2019.

Alongside Tom Cruise, the cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, the latter of whom reprises his role as Iceman.