Lady Gaga wore a bulletproof dress to sing at President Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga has revealed that she wore a bulletproof dress at Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration.

Gaga performed ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ at the US Capitol ahead of Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States back in January.

Speaking about the honour, she told Vogue magazine in a new interview: “That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about.

“Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams.”

She added: “When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection [the Capitol riots on January 6].”

Ahead of the inauguration, she expressed her desire for the ceremony to mark “a day of peace for all Americans”.

She said: “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Gaga supported the Biden campaign ahead of last November’s presidential election, appearing at a special drive-in event for Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she gave a speech and performed ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü and I’.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed that she “spoke with an accent for nine months” during the filming of House Of Gucci.

The forthcoming Ridley Scott film will see the singer and actor take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. A second official trailer for the crime biopic was released last month.