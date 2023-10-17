Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and ex’s partner, court hears

Lady Leshurr has appeared in court for allegedly attacking her ex-girlfriend and her ex’s then-partner, the court has heard.

On October 22, 2022, the 35-year-old musician (real name Melesha O’Garro) was arrested after police were called out to reports of an altercation in Walthamstow. She was arrested alongside 29-year-old Sherelle Smith from Yardley, Birmingham, who was charged with one count of assault. Both women denied their charges in court the following month.

Yesterday (October 16), the BBC reported that O’Garro appeared again in Snaresbrook Crown Court, where the court heard details of the alleged attack. She has been charged for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein, and Hussein’s then-partner, Chante Boyea.

The court heard that O’Garro and Smith waited outside Hussein’s house before attacking the couple. Prosecutor Polly Dyer said they flagged down Boyea’s car around 5pm BST when she was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow.

When Boyea stopped, the court was told O’Garro “bit her on the hand”, and went on to attack Hussein when she ran out of the house to intervene, where she reportedly “suffered a number of injuries”. O’Garro has denied biting Boyea.

Dyer also claimed that O’Garro told officers in her police interview that Hussein and Boyea owned a pet dog, which “Boyea was directing to get her”. O’Garro alleged the pet dog had bitten her, and that she was also “punched in the head and stamped on by Boyea”, Dyer said.

According to Smith in her police interview, O’Garro was apparently “dragged” into the car by Boyea and attacked, the court heard. The court was also told that Smith claimed both Hussain and her pet dog bit her, and that Boyea punched her in the back of the head.

The prosecutor told the court the defendants lied in the police interviews, and that their account did not explain the complainants’ injuries.

O’Garro is a musician from Kingshurst, Solihull, who rose to fame with her freestyle ‘Queen’s Speech 4’. She then became a BBC Radio 1Xtra host, having her own weekly slot on Saturdays.

She is also set to feature in an upcoming docuseries and book about the Birmingham rap scene. Entitled LEGACY, O’Garro will appear alongside fellow Brum musicians Jaykae and MIST. Both the book and docuseries is scheduled for November 15. In the book, O’Garro said that “it’s not as hard as it used to be” to blow up in Birmingham. “I had to leave Birmingham to make a name in London,” she explained. “You don’t have to do that now.”

The trial is continuing.