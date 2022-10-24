Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault

Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The rapper and BBC Radio 1Xtra host was arrested Saturday morning (October 22) after police were called out to reports of an altercation in Walthamstow.

According to Sky, police said that two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital following the incident and have since been discharged.

Following her arrest, Lady Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm while another woman, aged 28, was charged with one count.

They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court later today (October 24).

Earlier this year, Lady Leshurr hosted a reboot of Pimp My Ride UK, taking over from DJ Tim Westwood who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in allegations which surfaced this year. He has strenuously denied the allegations.

Leshurr has made numerous other TV appearances in recent years, including as a contestant on reality shows Dancing On Ice and The Celebrity Circle. She was also a team captain on ITV2 rap panel game show Don’t Hate The Playaz from 2018 to 2020.

Speaking to NME last year, Leshurr said she was focusing on TV appearances because “so much has happened to me in music that it’s no longer my passion anymore”.

She added: “You can’t expect someone who has been doing music as long as me to still be creating all the time. I’m just learning about my life at the moment.”

“I’m so happy doing TV stuff and I’m so happy doing everything from the heart. The two people that inspire me when it comes to what I do in TV are Big Narstie and Big Zuu. Obviously they have ‘Big’ in their names, but they’re big in TV now. Zuu has his own cooking book out and his TV show on [the TV channel] Dave.

“I’ve just watched them become these stars but also still be themselves. And I always want to keep integrity in everything I do and I want to shift the culture or make history.”