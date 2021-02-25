Lady Leshurr turned down “massive” deal after a label wanted her to diss Nicki Minaj

Lady Leshurr claims she turned down a “massive” record deal after a label wanted her to diss Nicki Minaj.

Speaking on a recent episode of Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast, the rapper revealed that she was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars but in the end, she turned it down.

“I’ve always gone with how I feel here. There’s only one time I didn’t go with what was in my belly and it didn’t go well at all. It was really, really disastrous, so I’ve learned from my mistakes,” she said.

“It’s all about integrity. Don’t just take things because it looks good right now. What is it gonna look like in five years to come? Ten years to come? I felt specific deals that was offered to me, they would have fizzled out within two years.

“The first offer, massive, incredible amounts of money. I’ve never seen money like that, £250,000,” She continued. “Offered a record label deal with Atlantic who just kept trying to persuade me to do a diss track to Nicki Minaj. I didn’t know Nicki Minaj then, like personally, we never spoke or anything like that. I knew of her come up, I’ve seen her journey, and I just thought she was amazing.”

“I’ve never been the type of person to pull another female down that’s doing their thing. Just randomly. That to me is just so cringy. It turns my stomach thinking about it, ’cause some people do do that. I just like to be in my own zone, in my own lane, minding my own business and doing what makes me happy, never trying to pull people down in the process. I felt it in my belly that time and I just knew this is not the right idea. Turned it down.”

Atlantic Records has been contacted by NME for comment.

Minaj meanwhile, was recently ordered to pay Tracy Chapman £330,000, following a two-year copyright infringement dispute between the two artists.

Chapman filed a copyright infringement suit against the rapper in October 2018, alleging that Minaj’s song, ‘Sorry’, sampled her 1988 track, ’Baby Can I Hold You’ without permission.