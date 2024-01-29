Conan Gray, Madison Beer, Aurora and more coming to Jakarta for LaLaLa Festival

LaLaLa Festival, which takes place in Jakarta this August, has announced its phase 1 line-up led by Conan Gray, Madison Beer and Aurora – see the full list of artists so far below.

The Indonesian fest has returned after a five-year hiatus with a change of location – previously held in Bandung, this year LaLaLa will take place from August 23-25 at JIExpo in Jakarta.

Its phase 1 line-up, revealed Sunday January 28, also includes Bruno Major, Sabrina Claudio, So!Yoon! (of SE SO NEON), Hitsujibungaku, The Temper Trap and Nothing But Thieves. Local artists set to play the festival so far include Isyana Sarasvati, Raissa Anggiani, Danilla, GAC, Nadin Amizah and many more.

Advertisement

Tickets are now on sale via Tix Events. General Admission 3-day passes start at IDR2,000,000 while VIP 3-day passes start at IDR3,300,000. Early entry tickets and 5-day ticket bundles are also available, though 1-day passes are not. The festival also has yet to reveal its headliners, and its day-by-day breakdown.

The phase 1 line-up of the LaLaLa Festival 2024 is:

Conan Gray

Madison Beer

Sabrina Claudio

Sasha Alex Sloan

So!Yoon!

Friday Night Plans

Isyana Sarasvati

Raissa Anggiani

Maliq D’Essentials

Nadin Amizah

Reality Club

Goodnight Electric

Aurora

Bruno Major

The Temper Trap

Nothing But Thieves

10cm

Hitsujibungaku

Maria Taktouk

The Adams

Naya Yeira

Danilla

GAC

Eva Celia

Founded in 2016, LaLaLa Festival last took place in February 2019 at Orchid Forest in Lembang, Bandung, with the likes of Years & Years, Honne and The Internet on the bill. Last December, the festival shared a statement on Instagram that teased a “grand return” after its hiatus. “This time, we’re rewriting the musical narrative with an unwavering commitment to redefine the very essence of our purpose,” the festival stated.

Other Indonesian music festivals that have recently announced line-ups for 2024 include Joyland Bali and Hammersonic. Check our our list of music festivals taking place in Asia this year here.