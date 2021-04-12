Lana Del Rey appears to be teasing a new song called ‘Blue Banisters’

Lana Del Rey fans believe that the singer is teasing a new track called ‘Blue Banisters’.

The track could appear on the singer’s upcoming new album ‘Rock Candy Sweet’, which she announced the day after her last album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, was released last month. It is touted for a June 1 release.

In a new post on Instagram, Del Rey shared a photo of herself in an artwork-like picture with the caption “Blue Banisters”.

While no official confirmation has been provided in regards to the caption being a new song title, fans are speculating that a track of that name will appear on ‘Rock Candy Sweet’.

When announcing ‘Rock Candy Sweet’, the singer said the new album will challenge accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse” she’s faced across her career.

Del Rey confirmed the existence of the new album in a post to her Instagram Stories in which she responded to a Harper’s Bazaar article, published in January, titled “Lana Del Rey can’t qualify her way out of being held accountable”.

Over a screenshot of the article, Del Rey wrote in red text: “Just want to thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse. I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled ‘Rock Candy Sweet’.”

Also in the pipeline from Lana Del Rey is a covers album full of country songs, which she said she has two titles currently in mind for.

The singer scored the fastest-selling vinyl album of the century in the UK by a female artist and for international acts with ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

The record sold 16,700 vinyl copies in the last seven days, according to the Official Charts Company. The fastest-selling vinyl album in the 21st century is Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’.

Reviewing ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, NME wrote: “The LA-based musician’s last album, 2019’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, saw her hit a career-high with a record that instantly cemented its place as an all-time great. Yet with ‘Chemtrails…’ Del Rey follows it with ease, riding that record’s creative high but looking further back into her past to tie her whole story together in one place.”