Lana Del Rey’s ‘… Ocean Blvd’ is the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ has become the best-selling vinyl album of the year so far.

Released last month, the ninth studio album to be released by the pop icon debuted at the Number One spot on the Official Albums chart – making it her sixth chart-topping LP in the UK.

Now, the album has also been certified as the best-selling album on wax for 2023, surpassing the likes of Pink, Paramore and Taylor Swift. It has also provided Del Rey’s strongest first week on the charts since 2014, when her second LP ‘Ultraviolence’ reached the peak position.

As reported in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 40, less than a month after its release, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ sold over 20,800 copies on the format. This meant that the ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer beat off Pink’s chart-topping release ‘Trustfall’ for the strongest first week of album sales in 2023.

Other Number One albums to make the list of best-selling vinyl LPs in 2023 include Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’, Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’, Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ and Courteeners’ re-release of 2008’s ‘St. Jude’ – which hit the top spot 15 years after its original release.

Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori‘ and Inhaler‘s ‘Cuts & Bruises‘ were also among the 2023 releases to make the top 10, while classics by Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac also made the cut.

The top 10 best-selling vinyl albums of 2023 so far are:

‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ – Lana Del Rey ‘Cracker Island’ – Gorillaz ‘St Jude’ – Courteeners ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon, Live t’ – Pink Floyd ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift ‘This Is Why’ – Paramore ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ – Pink Floyd ‘Rumours’ – Fleetwood Mac ‘Memento Mori’ – Depeche Mode ‘Cuts & Bruises’ – Inhaler

Currently, Metallica’s latest effort, ‘72 Seasons’ is ranked in the Number One spot in the charts, following its debut earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the overall list of best-selling albums of 2023 was revealed – with the likes of Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, SZA, Pink and Harry Styles all dominating the top 10.

In a four-star review of ‘…Ocean Blvd’, NME praised Del Rey for her ability to combine “the soulful, classic, timeless sounds of a singer-songwriter from a distant time” with elements including “trap beats, speaker-wobbling bass and spoken word tracks edited with a sense of Warholian spirit”.

“The songs cross-reference each other, looping back to earlier thoughts and feelings, making it feel like you’re with her in her day-to-day as she muses on these weighty topics,” it read.

“In particular, the record faces up to the queries and doubts that loom over even the most non-traditional of women as they journey through their thirties – ones society haunts you with until you have an answer.”

The album also saw the singer-songwriter tie herself with Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Radiohead, on the list of acts with the most UK Number One records to their name.

In other Lana Del Rey news, last week it was confirmed that the ‘Video Games’ singer would be the final headliner for this summer’s BST Hyde Park. She will perform on the last day of the 2023 festival on Sunday July 9.