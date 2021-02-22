Lana Del Rey considered quitting music after Amy Winehouse’s death

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she briefly considered quitting music after the death of Amy Winehouse.

The singer explained that the elation of receiving her first review came on the same day that Winehouse had died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27.

“I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. NO,” she told MOJO.

“Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing anymore,” she said.

In the same interview, Del Rey explained how she loved the anonymity of her early career, before global fame beckoned.

I maybe thought about Broadway. You’d get like a hundred dollars for singing background on records that would lead to nowhere,” she said.

In the same interview, the singer revealed that she’s recorded a cover album full of country songs.

Last month, Del Rey released her new single ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, the title track from the star’s highly-anticipated new album.

Del Rey previously announced the release of the single in December and confirmed that the album pre-order would arrive on the same day. She recently announced that the album would be released on March 19 and can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, Del Rey has shared two new images on her Instagram page, teasing a new song called ‘White Dress’.