Lana Del Rey has debuted an a-capella cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which will feature in a new documentary focusing on the fortunes of Liverpool FC.

The track originally featured in the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical ‘Carousel’, but a 1963 cover version by Gerry & The Pacemakers has been the long-standing anthem of the Premier League champions.

Debuting her cover on Instagram, Del Rey shared a black-and-white video which sees her performing an a-capella rendition of the classic track.

“You’ll never walk alone- accapella. For the new documentary about Liverpool,” she wrote.

The full details of the documentary are yet to be revealed.

The new effort comes after Del Rey returned with new single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, the first track to arrive from her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

Reviewing the track, NME‘s Rhian Daly described it as “a swooning ode to starting anew“.

The album was pushed back from its original date in September this year, but could arrive in January 2021.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans at a recent signing for her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

The new album follows on from 2019’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘.