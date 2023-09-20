Lana Del Rey on being an inspiration to Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo

Lana Del Rey has responded to the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish calling her an inspiration to their music.

Both Eilish and Rodrigo have attributed their inspiration within music to Del Rey. While appearing on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Eilish referred to Del Rey’s debut LP ‘Born To Die‘ as a prominent album in her life. “‘Born to Die’ by my girl Lana,” she told Lipa. “I feel that that album changed music and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible.

Rodrigo recently told The Hollywood Reporter how the ‘West Coast’ singer’s work impacted her songwriting. “Lana’s work taught me how effective sentimentality can be in songwriting,” said the ‘Guts‘ creator.

She added: “She defies any stereotypes of what a woman writing pop songs should or shouldn’t be. She’s constantly pushing boundaries and making work that is fresh, adventurous and unabashedly feminine.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Del Rey addressed her being an inspiration to those making it big within the pop scene. “Because Billie and Olivia are such good people, it’s fucking awesome,” she said.

She continued: “I love them and their music. It’s not like you have to be nice to be good [in music]. But, if you happen to be nice and a great singer, it makes me happy for the culture. I always had girls telling me [things like] that. Maybe not the critics or anybody else — but singers I knew, no matter how big or small, would write me letters. I always felt like the older sister to pretty much everyone I ever met.”

Earlier this year while accepting the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event, Del Rey gave a shout out to Rodrigo during her speech.

After being presented the award by the ‘Get Him Back!’ singer, Del Rey said: “I really don’t deserve her giving me this award, this wonderful award. I can’t tell you how much it means that someone [Olivia] who wrote ‘Drivers License’ is standing next to me.”

In other news, the ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ singer is set to headline this year’s All Things Go Festival in Washington D.C.

Earlier this month, she performed Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’ at an intimate bar in Nashville. The singer-songwriter put a country spin on the cover for a small crowd at Robert’s Western World on Sunday (September 3).