Lana Del Rey on ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’: “I don’t know if it’s perfect, and that really bothers me”

Lana Del Rey has spoken about the different direction of her forthcoming new album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

The NME Big Read – Lana Del Rey: “I give myself permission to have a lot of colours”

The singer-songwriter offered an update on the ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ follow-up last week, revealing that she was in the process of filming its title track’s official video.

In a new feature for Interview Magazine, Del Rey spoke to the producer of her upcoming record Jack Antonoff – who also worked on her previous LP – about how her sound has evolved for the project.

Advertisement

Antonoff said that ‘Chemtrails…’ “feels like another breakdown on top of ‘Norman’, but what’s interesting is that it breaks down into different directions.”

In response, Del Rey explained: “The one thing that makes me upset is that if I hadn’t been so distracted with my personal life and my poetry, I could’ve broken it down in a more delicate, precise way. I guess the way I could’ve done that is just by adding one more defining song to it.

“Right now it’s really, really good, but I don’t know if it’s perfect, and that really bothers me. I think I need to add that song, ‘Dealer’, where I’m just screaming my head off.”

She added: “People don’t know what it sounds like when I yell. And I do yell.”

Del Rey said that the album’s “defining moment” comes in the form of a track called ‘White Dress/Waitress’. “What I like about that song is that for all of its weirdness, when you get to the end of it, you understand exactly what it’s about,” she explained.

Advertisement

Del Rey is set to release the track ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ ahead of the ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ single, and has teased a cut that appears to be called ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’.

A release date for the album has not yet been confirmed.