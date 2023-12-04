Lana Del Rey on Glastonbury curfew: “I didn’t know they actually turned the lights off!”

Lana Del Rey has reflected on being cut off at Glastonbury earlier this year, suggesting she wasn’t aware the consequences would be quite so severe if she started late.

Del Rey’s performance, in which she headlined The Other Stage, was abruptly cut short after she came on stage 30 minutes late and ran beyond the site’s strict curfew. Organisers cut off her microphone and switched off the screens while she was midway through performing ‘White Mustang’, which was met by booing from the crowd.

Del Rey then lead the crowd in an acapella singalong of ‘Video Games’ and walked into the crowd as they continued to sing and hugged and took photos with fans.

Now, Del Rey has spoken more about the incident in a new interview with the Sunday Times, which she admitted that she was still frustrated by almost six months on.

“I’ve heard of curfews before,” she said. “But I didn’t know they actually turned the lights off! I didn’t feel great about it, but I was a little confused because I don’t think I was ever in a position where somebody said, ‘If you do not finish by this time, everything will go out.'”

Del Rey had blamed her late arrival on needing to fix her hair and went on to say that dressing up for gigs was important to her, but it’s sometimes caused her other issues besides missed curfews.

“I get dressed up for my shows while some folks don’t,” she said. “For some reason that was a problem. I had books thrown at me in San Francisco by liberal female groups. I’ve been punched in the face in Brooklyn. Ten years ago, mentally I badly needed some beauty to come out of the chaos.”

As she completes the tour for her acclaimed 2023 album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, De Rey has announced a slew of huge summer 2024 shows – including headline appearances at Primavera Sound and Reading & Leeds festivals.

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently turned her hand to a cover of John Denver’s country classic ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’. It also follows on from the variety of covers that she has shared over the years. These include Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’, Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’ and, most recently, a new rendition of Elvis Presley’s ‘Unchained Melody’.