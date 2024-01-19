Lana Del Rey previews new country song, ‘Henry, Come On’

Lana Del Rey has offered fans a preview of an unreleased track entitled ‘Henry, Come On’ through a clip posted on social media.

Yesterday (January 18), the singer took to Instagram to post a snippet of the new song, attached to a caption which simply read: “Henry, come on”. The stripped-down track features a fingerpicked acoustic guitar accompanying Del Rey’s signature dreamlike vocals, her voice occasionally reducing to a whisper as she sings: “Henry, come on / Did I really choose it? / All this off and on, Henry, come on / Baby, come on / Do you think I’d really lose it on ya? / If you did nothing wrong, Henry, come on“.

Followers have been receiving the preview of the new track favourably, with various fans commenting about their anticipation for a potential “country era”. “Country era is coming,” read one comment, with another user stating: “Ah, so is this what you’ve been cooking up here down south?”

The singer has notably been dabbling in country aesthetics, with Del Rey having spent time in Alabama over the summer last year – even working a shift at a local Waffle House – and covering the John Denver classic ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ as a one-off single last month.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Del Rey explained that her stint at Waffle House was a result of having hung out at one in Florence, Alabama with her siblings for seven straight days before they began working there. She went on to recount her first day at work, stating: “We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts? Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”

Lana Del Rey released her ninth full-length album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ in March, which earned several nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Alternative Music Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. That album, which received four stars in an NME review, eventually landed a spot in NME’s 50 best albums of 2023. In that list, Rhian Daly reflected on how the album demonstrates Del Rey’s songwriting mastery, writing: “A record of great depth, it further confirmed Del Rey’s position as a master of her craft.”

Last month, she appeared on NBC’s Elvis Presley-themed Christmas At Graceland special to cover The Righteous Brothers’ classic, ‘Unchained Melody’, which was covered by Presley in a performance at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1977, just two months before his death.

This year, Lana Del Rey has been announced to headline several festivals, namely Reading & Leeds alongside Liam Gallagher, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen, Hangout Festival alongside ODESZA and Zach Bryan, and most recently, Coachella alongside Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.