Lana Del Rey shares snippet of an upcoming ‘Blue Banisters’ track

Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of a song from her forthcoming new album ‘Blue Banisters’ – check out the video below.

It comes after the singer announced that the follow-up to ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ (released last month) will be arriving on July 4 – marking Independence Day in the US.

Taking to Instagram tonight (April 28), Del Rey posted a clip of what appears to be the record’s title track. “Said he’d fix my weathervane/ Give me children, take away my pain/ And paint my banisters blue“, she sings over delicate piano chords and a tranquil synth pad.

In the caption, Del Rey wrote: “Sometimes life makes you change just in time for the next chapter.”

The clip begins with LDR standing in front of a Harley-Davidson sign, later embracing and kissing a man in a cowboy-esque get-up next to a roaring fire.

Prior to announcing ‘Blue Banisters’, the singer said she would release an album called ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ on June 1. Del Rey explained just days after ‘Chemtrails…’ arrived in March that this project would challenge the accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse” made against her earlier this year.

She then teased something called ‘Blue Banisters’ (on April 11), which fans speculated was a new song from ‘Rock Candy Sweet’.

In a five-star review of ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’, NME wrote: “Lana Del Rey is at the peak of her game – just don’t expect her to come down anytime soon.”