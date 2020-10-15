Lana Del Rey has released her new single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, the first track to arrive from her upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

“Let me love you like a woman / Let me hold you like a baby / Let me shine like a diamond / Let me be who I’m meant to be,” Del Rey sings on the song’s chorus, over sparse guitar strums.

Listen to the track, which was produced and co-written by Jack Antonoff, below:

Fans had initially discovered its Spotify listing, before Del Rey officially confirmed the song’s release at midnight on October 16 local time.

The new track comes after Del Rey updated fans on when the album will be released, after it was pushed back from its original date in September this year.

“Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th,” she told fans at a recent signing for her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Del Rey subsequently explained that she is undecided on whether to include ‘Dealer’, a previously teased song she has said just features her “screaming my head off.”

“Bro, I cannot decide,” Del Rey said in response to being asked if she’s going to include the song on the album. “It’s a screamer…right now it’s tentatively track eight.”

The new album follows on from 2019’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘.