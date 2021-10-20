Watch Lana Del Rey’s new video for ‘Blue Banisters’

Lana Del Rey has shared the official video for ‘Blue Banisters’, the title track from her upcoming eighth album.

READ MORE: Every Lana Del Rey song ranked in order of greatness

The singer-songwriter will release the follow-up to this year’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ this Friday (October 22). It will include the previous singles ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, ‘Text Book’ and ‘Arcadia’.

Arriving tonight (October 20), the visuals for ‘Blue Banisters’ find Del Rey sitting on a tractor in a countryside location (“There’s a picture on the wall of me on a John Deere“, she sings in the first verse).

Advertisement

Del Rey is then seen acting out other lines from the track: painting the titular banisters, baking a birthday cake and hanging out with her sisters as a storm begins to brew. You can watch the video below.

Earlier this month, the singer shared an alternative video for her latest single ‘Arcadia’.

Prior to announcing ‘Blue Banisters’, Del Rey said she would release an album called ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ on June 1. She explained just days after ‘Chemtrails…’ arrived in March that this project would challenge the accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse” made against her earlier this year.

The tracklist for ‘Blue Banisters’ is as follows:

01. ‘Textbook’

02. ‘Blue Banisters’

03. ‘Arcadia’

04. ‘Interlude – The Trio’

05. ‘Black Bathing Suit’

06. ‘If You Lie Down With Me’

07. ‘Beautiful’

08. ‘Violets for Roses’

09. ‘Dealer’

10. ‘Thunder’

11. ‘Wildflower Wildfire’

12. ‘Nectar of the Gods’

13. ‘Living Legend’

14. ‘Cherry Blossom’

15. ‘Sweet Carolina’

Advertisement

Last month saw Lana Del Rey deactivate all of her social media accounts. “That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency,” she told fans.