Hear Lana Del Rey’s cover of Father John Misty’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’

Lana Del Rey has shared her rendition of Father John Misty‘s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ on streaming services – listen to it below.

The ‘Blue Banisters’ singer-songwriter’s cover of Joshua Tillman’s ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ track was first previewed back in January. It was later exclusively released on a seven-inch vinyl as part of a limited edition box set of the aforementioned record.

Featuring piano, strings and saxophone, the alternate version of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ sees Del Rey and Tillman join forces towards the end.

“Whatever happened to the girl I knew?/ In the wasteland, come up short and end up on the news/ Hey, hey, hey, hey/ Whatever happened to the girl I knew?” the pair sing together.

Tune in here:

This is not the first time Tillman and Del Rey have worked together – FJM appeared in her music video for ‘Freak’ in 2016, and told NME at the BRIT Awards that year that the project was “a dream”.

“I’d do anything she told me to,” he explained, joking: “That’s what I enjoyed about the video, just being [Del Rey’s] puppet. I like being told what to do by a woman in that position.”

In 2017, Tillman hailed Del Rey as a “genius” before covering her track ‘Ride’ the following year.

Today (June 16) also saw Father John Misty share the official video for the original version of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’. The clip was directed by Tillman’s wife, the filmmaker and photographer Emma Elizabeth Tillman. Watch above.

Father John Misty will showcase his latest album on a run of UK and European headline concerts in 2023, which includes a stop-off at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey’s manager has confirmed that the singer’s next full-length record is “coming soon”.