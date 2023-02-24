Lana Del Rey’s father Rob Grant announces debut album

Lana Del Rey’s father Rob Grant has announced details of his debut album, due to be released this summer.

‘Lost At Sea’ is set to be released on June 9, and Lana herself – real name Lizzie Grant – will feature on the album’s title track and another song called ‘Hollywood Bowl’.

Via UPROXX, a since-deleted blurb about the album from Rough Trade reads: “Rob Grant releases his debut album, Lost At Sea via Decca Records. An accidental recording artist, Grant has never had a lesson on any instrument in his life. No kind of formal musical training at all. He can’t read sheet music. But when he sits down at a piano, something magical happens. Notes flow from him and out pours composition after composition.

“The father of international icon Lana Del Rey, he enlisted an array of talent to contribute to the making of the album. Features and writing credits include his daughter Lana Del Rey, while production credits include Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes. Now signed to Decca Records, Rob Grant is set to embark on his next venture as he delves into his newfound career in music.”

See the album’s artwork below.

Rob Grant here!

And the rumors are true!

My new album “Lost At Sea” is coming out on June 9th… and my first single is available from midnight tonight!

Rob Grant here!

And the rumors are true!

My new album "Lost At Sea" is coming out on June 9th… and my first single is available from midnight tonight!

Lana herself is set to release new album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ on March 24 – having been pushed back from its original March 10 release – and will feature collaborations with Father John Misty and Tommy Genesis. You can check out the artwork and full tracklist here.

Last week, she shared sprawling new song ‘A&W’, the second single from her forthcoming ninth album.

The track, which runs at seven minutes and 13 seconds long, is co-written and co-produced by Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff and follows the album’s title track, released back in December.

Ahead of the album’s release, Del Rey revealed that she put only one billboard up to promote her new album, and it happens to be in her ex-boyfriend’s hometown.