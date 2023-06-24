Lana Del Rey’s Glastonbury headline performance cut off mid-set due to curfew

Lana Del Rey‘s Glastonbury headline set was cut short tonight (June 24) after the singer was half an hour late to start her set. She was performing on the festival’s Other Stage, when her microphone was cut off mid-performance of her track, ‘White Mustang’.

During the song, Del Rey seemed to be mouthing that she could no longer sing, and knew the audience could no longer hear her. After a few moments of confusion on stage, someone walked over to the singer and they spoke. She turned to the stage mouthing the words “I’m sorry” as the audience booed and chanted, “Let her sing!”

Next, she counted the crowd into her track ‘Video Games’, guiding the audience into a sing-a-long of the 2012 hit.

She then walked into the crowd as they continued to sing the song from her album ‘Born To Die’. Trekking down the barrier barefoot with security behind her, she began to hug fans take photos with them. She even autographed a fan in one case before exiting.

Del Rey also suggested that her hair was the reason for her showing up late to the performance. “I was so fucking livid that I am about to rush this set today,” she began.

“If they cut power, they cut power, I’m super fucking sorry,” before adding: “My hair takes so long to do, I love you. Let’s keep on running this set as it’s supposed to go.”

Watch footage from the set here:

They cut Lana Del Rey but started singing Video games with the public #LanaDelRey #glastonbury2023 #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/ITROeX8t8R — smokersz (@ytahsj) June 24, 2023

Glastonbury cuts off Lana Del Rey's set at midnight after she started late, so she leads a singalong.#LanaDelRey #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/uSMtu8Kjfa — Barney Durrant (@Barney71) June 24, 2023

Lana Del Rey played:

‘A&W’

‘Young And Beautiful’

‘Bartender’

‘The Grants’

‘Flipside’

‘Cherry’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Ride’

‘Born To Die’

‘Blue Jeans’

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

‘Arcadia’

‘Candy Necklace’

‘Untraviolence’

‘White Mustang’

‘Video Games’

