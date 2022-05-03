Lance Bangs announces new alternative rock docuseries ‘I Don’t Belong Here’

American director Lance Bangs is set to helm a new docuseries entitled I Don’t Belong Here, which will focus on the rise of alternative rock in the 1990s.

The series, announced yesterday (May 2), will be made by the production company Anonymous Content, although it’s unclear which network it will appear on. It marks Bangs’ return to television after several years, having worked on episodes of Portlandia and The Meltdown With Jonah And Kumail in the mid-2010s.

The series’ title is taken from the chorus of Radiohead‘s 1993 hit ‘Creep’, which has gone on to be regarded as one of the most notable alt-rock songs of the decade. A synopsis for the series, provided to Deadline, describes the sub-genre’s commercial rise in the ’90s as “an absurd and surreal moment” in music history.

“These are the stories – told by the musicians, scouts, producers and label heads – who did their best to make sense of a time that made no sense, when dope-fiending punk rock trolls swindled seven-figure advances and an anarchist Japanese noise collective wound up as labelmates with Fleetwood Mac,” it continued.

Bangs was a notable contributor to ’90s alt-rock via his prolific work as a music video director. Amongst those within the genre he worked with at the time are R.E.M., Pavement, Sonic Youth and Green Day. Bangs is also married to Corin Tucker, a member of ’90s alt-rock band Sleater-Kinney.

Bangs shared the Deadline announcement in a screenshot posted to his Instagram page. In the caption, he also called for additional contributors to assist in making the series as comprehensive as possible. “I’m sure there are more stories from this era to learn from,” he wrote, “so reach out if you have them.”

Outside of his music-related work, Bangs was seen on cinema screens earlier this year as a cameraman for Jackass Forever. Bangs has worked closely with the stunt and prank collective since their MTV series in 2000, and has appeared in all of their movies thus far.