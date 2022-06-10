LANY add fourth Manila show to their ‘A November to Remember’ tour

LANY have added a fourth Manila date to their upcoming ‘A November to Remember’ Southeast Asia tour “due to demand”.

Organisers Live Nation Philippines revealed on June 10 that on top of the band’s three concerts from November 11-13, there would be an additional date on November 15. All four dates will take place at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila, with tickets on sale now.

Tickets to each tour date start at PHP1,950 for general admission tickets seated at the highest tier in the arena, with VIP ticketholders afforded the best view of the concert at the front of the stage. Two tiers of VIP tickets are also available, with ‘Rose Gang’ VIP tickets priced at PHP16,000 allowing holders access to the VIP standing area.

PHP23,000 ‘Diamond Club’ VIP tickets offer a group photo opportunity with the band, a Q&A session, access to the pre-show soundcheck and ‘stripped’ songs, as well as entry before the general public.

Ticket redemption cannot be done through a representative, however. In order to prevent fraud, tickets must be purchased via an account that shares the same name as the credit card used, which in turn must correspond with at least one valid government ID.

LANY will kick off their Asia tour on November 1 at Zepp New Taipei, before taking on the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand two dates later. November 6 will see LANY perform at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur and then the Indoor Stadium in Singapore on November 7.

The band will then play the Indonesia Convention Exhibition on November 9 in Jakarta, before the run of Manila shows ends their tour. Other high profile acts who have announced tours or concerts in the region in 2022 include Justin Bieber, Russ, Westlife and Green Day, Epik High, Sigur Rós, Boy Pablo and more.