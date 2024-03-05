LANY announce Asia tour this September and October

LANY will be returning to Asia later this year, the band have announced – see the full list of tour dates below.

Today (March 5), the duo of Paul Klein and Jake Goss took to social media to reveal that they are bringing the ‘A Beautiful Blur’ world tour to Asia this September and October. The tour will consist of 11 shows, beginning in Singapore and ending in Cebu, the Philippines.

Other stops in their Asia run of shows include Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Osaka, Osaka, Seoul, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta.

Artist pre-sales for all shows begin on March 11 at 10am local time via LANY’s official website. Similarly, Mastercard pre-sales for all shows begin March 12 at 6pm local time.

Live Nation members can secure tickets to the Singapore concert during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale from March 14, 8pm local time until March 15, 8am local time. General public sales begin March 15, 12pm local time via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile for tickets to the Kuala Lumpur concert, Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale from March 14, 8pm local time until March 15, 8am local time. General public sales begin March 15, 10am local time via Go Live Asia.

LANY’s ‘A Beautiful Blur’ tour dates in Asia are:

SEPTEMBER:

20 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

22 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theater

27 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Namba

29 – Seoul, South Korea – Kintex Hall 9

OCTOBER:

02 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld Expo, Hall 10

04 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung Music Center

06 – Bangkok, Thailand – Challenger Hall

09 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Beach City International Stadium

12 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

13 – Cebu, Philippines – Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

The tour marks LANY’s third across Asia in three years. The duo performed in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and more in August 2023. In November 2022, they similarly toured across Asia, including five sold out shows in the Philippines.