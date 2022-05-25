LANY announce Asia tour with stops in Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia

LANY have announced an upcoming Asia tour that will take place in November 2022.

The band took to social media on Wednesday morning (May 25) to announce the tour, which will stop in Taipei, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta.

Specific dates, venues and ticketing details for the shows have yet to be announced. The band have also teased “a surprise” for their fans in Seoul, South Korea.

The band – now operating as a duo following the departure of longtime guitarist Charles Leslie “Les” Priest in April – released their fourth album, ‘gg bb xx’, in September.

The album marked their second full-length offering in the span of a year, with the country-influenced ‘Mama’s Boy’ hitting shelves in October of 2020.

LANY last performed in Asia in 2019 as part of their ‘Malibu Nights’ tour. The tour took them to the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

The tour is the latest string of shows to be announced for Asia this year. Other high profile acts performing in the region in 2022 include Justin Bieber, Russ, Westlife and Green Day, Epik High, Sigur Rós, Boy Pablo and more.